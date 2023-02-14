American International Group Now Owns 0.10% of Tidewater (TDW)

Fintel reports that American International Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.05MM shares of Tidewater Inc. (TDW). This represents 0.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.39MM shares and 5.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 97.79% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.68% Downside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tidewater is $43.86. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.68% from its latest reported closing price of $45.07.

The projected annual revenue for Tidewater is $808MM, an increase of 42.65%. The projected annual EPS is $1.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tidewater. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 12.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDW is 0.48%, an increase of 38.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.68% to 45,615K shares. The put/call ratio of TDW is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,079K shares representing 16.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,577K shares, representing an increase of 6.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDW by 36.60% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 4,964K shares representing 9.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,674K shares, representing an increase of 5.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDW by 19.49% over the last quarter.

Robotti Robert holds 3,326K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,751K shares, representing an increase of 17.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDW by 20.81% over the last quarter.

Third Avenue Management holds 1,811K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,098K shares, representing a decrease of 15.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDW by 29.60% over the last quarter.

Moerus Capital Management holds 1,772K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,411K shares, representing a decrease of 36.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDW by 8.89% over the last quarter.

Tidewater Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tidewater owns and operates the largest fleet of Offshore Support Vessels in the industry, with over 60 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production activities worldwide.

