American International Group, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $264 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $3.74 billion, or $4.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, American International Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.02 billion or $1.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

American International Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $264 Mln. vs. $3.74 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.35 vs. $4.38 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.29

