American International Group, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for American International Group, Inc. (AIG):

-Earnings: -$60 million in Q4 vs. $922 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.07 in Q4 vs. $1.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, American International Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $827 million or $0.94 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.93 per share

