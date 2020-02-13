American International Group, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for American International Group, Inc. (AIG):

-Earnings: $922 million in Q4 vs. -$622 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.03 in Q4 vs. -$0.70 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, American International Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $919 million or $1.03 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.00 per share

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.