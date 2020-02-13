Markets
AIG

American International Group, Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for American International Group, Inc. (AIG):

-Earnings: $922 million in Q4 vs. -$622 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.03 in Q4 vs. -$0.70 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, American International Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $919 million or $1.03 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.00 per share

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular