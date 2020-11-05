American International Group, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $281 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $648 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, American International Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $709 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

American International Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $709 Mln. vs. $505 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.81 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.54

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.