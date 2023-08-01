American International Group, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.49 billion, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $2.75 billion, or $3.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, American International Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.28 billion or $1.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

American International Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.49 Bln. vs. $2.75 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.03 vs. $3.43 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.59

