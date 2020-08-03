American International Group, Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for American International Group, Inc. (AIG):

-Earnings: -$7.94 billion in Q2 vs. $1.10 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$9.15 in Q2 vs. $1.24 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, American International Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.57 billion or $0.66 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.50 per share

