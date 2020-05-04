Markets
AIG

American International Group, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $1742 million, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $654 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, American International Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $99 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

American International Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $99 Mln. vs. $1388 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.11 vs. $1.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular