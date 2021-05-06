American International Group, Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $3.87 billion, or $4.41 per share. This compares with $1.74 billion, or $1.98 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, American International Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $923 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

American International Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $923 Mln. vs. $105 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.05 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.97

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.