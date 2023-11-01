American International Group, Inc. Profit Retreats In Q3

(RTTNews) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.02 billion, or $2.81 per share. This compares with $2.74 billion, or $3.55 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, American International Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.16 billion or $1.61 per share for the period.

American International Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $2.02 Bln. vs. $2.74 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.81 vs. $3.55 last year.

