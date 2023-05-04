American International Group, Inc. Profit Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $23 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $4.17 billion, or $5.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, American International Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.21 billion or $1.63 per share for the period.

American International Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $23 Mln. vs. $4.17 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.03 vs. $5.04 last year.

