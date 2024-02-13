American International Group, Inc. Profit Falls In Q4

(RTTNews) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $86 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $545 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, American International Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.27 billion or $1.79 per share for the period.

American International Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $86 Mln. vs. $545 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.12 vs. $0.72 last year.

