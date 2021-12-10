American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase American International Group's shares before the 15th of December in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 30th of December.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.32 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.28 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, American International Group has a trailing yield of approximately 2.3% on its current stock price of $54.81. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether American International Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. American International Group paid out just 20% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:AIG Historic Dividend December 10th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see American International Group's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 32% per annum for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. American International Group has delivered an average of 16% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past eight years of dividend payments. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy American International Group for the upcoming dividend? Companies like American International Group that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating American International Group more closely.

In light of that, while American International Group has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for American International Group (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before investing in the shares.

