American International Group, Inc. (AIG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 16, 2020

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AIG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that AIG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.4, the dividend yield is 4.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIG was $29.4, representing a -49.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.66 and a 82.95% increase over the 52 week low of $16.07.

AIG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Progressive Corporation (PGR) and Chubb Limited (CB). AIG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$5.42. Zacks Investment Research reports AIG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -43.72%, compared to an industry average of -8.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AIG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AIG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AIG as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAK with an increase of 16.61% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AIG at 4.76%.

