American International Group, Inc. (AIG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 15, 2021

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AIG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that AIG has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIG was $48.01, representing a -0.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.38 and a 198.76% increase over the 52 week low of $16.07.

AIG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). AIG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.92. Zacks Investment Research reports AIG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 77.98%, compared to an industry average of 12%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AIG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AIG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AIG as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU)

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

Fidelity (FMIL)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DVLU with an increase of 56.23% over the last 100 days. IAK has the highest percent weighting of AIG at 6.17%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.