American International Group, Inc. (AIG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AIG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that AIG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $51.57, the dividend yield is 2.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIG was $51.57, representing a -4.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.08 and a 101.68% increase over the 52 week low of $25.57.

AIG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) and MetLife, Inc. (MET). AIG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.49. Zacks Investment Research reports AIG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 77.65%, compared to an industry average of 15.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AIG Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AIG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AIG as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (AIG)

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (AIG)

Fidelity (AIG)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (AIG)

BNY Mellon US Mid Cap Core Equity ETF (AIG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DVLU with an increase of 24.46% over the last 100 days. IAK has the highest percent weighting of AIG at 6.41%.

