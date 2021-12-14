American International Group, Inc. (AIG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AIG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that AIG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.84, the dividend yield is 2.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIG was $53.84, representing a -13.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.54 and a 46.42% increase over the 52 week low of $36.77.

AIG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as MetLife, Inc. (MET) and China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC). AIG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.37. Zacks Investment Research reports AIG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 86.43%, compared to an industry average of 11.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the aig Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AIG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AIG as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

Fidelity New Millennium ETF (FMIL)

Direxion Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FAS with an increase of 20.82% over the last 100 days. IAK has the highest percent weighting of AIG at 6.54%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.