American International Group, Inc. (AIG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 11, 2020

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AIG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that AIG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.94, the dividend yield is 3.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIG was $39.94, representing a -29.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.42 and a 148.54% increase over the 52 week low of $16.07.

AIG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited (CB) and Progressive Corporation (PGR). AIG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$5.82. Zacks Investment Research reports AIG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -44.92%, compared to an industry average of -8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AIG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AIG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AIG as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK)

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (KIE)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF (RYF)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (JKI)

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (EQWL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RYF with an increase of 23.99% over the last 100 days. IAK has the highest percent weighting of AIG at 5.29%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.