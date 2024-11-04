News & Insights

American International Group, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

November 04, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $459 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $2.02 billion, or $2.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, American International Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $798 million or $1.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.1 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $6.380 billion from $6.462 billion last year.

American International Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $459 Mln. vs. $2.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.71 vs. $2.81 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $6.380 Bln vs. $6.462 Bln last year.

