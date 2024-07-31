American International Group, Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for American International Group, Inc. (AIG):

Earnings: -$3.98 billion in Q2 vs. $1.49 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$5.96 in Q2 vs. $2.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, American International Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $775 million or $1.16 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.3 per share

