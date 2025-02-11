American International Group, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $898 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $86 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

Excluding items, American International Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $817 million or $1.30 per share for the period.

American International Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

