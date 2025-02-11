AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP Earnings Results: $AIG Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP ($AIG) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $1.30 per share, beating estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $6,853,000,000, beating estimates of $6,668,000,810 by $184,999,190.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP Insider Trading Activity

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP insiders have traded $AIG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN C INGLIS has made 3 purchases buying 678 shares for an estimated $51,309 and 0 sales.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 433 institutional investors add shares of AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 547 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

