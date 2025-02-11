AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP Earnings Results: $AIG Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP ($AIG) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $1.30 per share, beating estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $6,853,000,000, beating estimates of $6,668,000,810 by $184,999,190.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AIG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP Insider Trading Activity
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP insiders have traded $AIG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN C INGLIS has made 3 purchases buying 678 shares for an estimated $51,309 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 433 institutional investors add shares of AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 547 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 7,935,325 shares (+161.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $581,103,849
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 7,339,768 shares (-17.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $537,491,210
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 6,119,996 shares (+32.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $448,167,307
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 4,285,102 shares (-59.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $313,798,019
- THIRD POINT LLC removed 3,450,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $252,643,500
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V. removed 2,078,585 shares (-94.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $152,214,779
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,884,616 shares (-9.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $138,010,429
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.