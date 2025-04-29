AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $AIG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP ($AIG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $6,593,100,361 and earnings of $1.02 per share.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP Insider Trading Activity

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP insiders have traded $AIG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN G RICE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $770,000

JOHN C INGLIS has made 3 purchases buying 680 shares for an estimated $51,580 and 0 sales.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 448 institutional investors add shares of AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 531 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AIG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/13.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AIG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AIG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AIG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $98.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 An analyst from HSBC set a target price of $93.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Catherine Seifert from CFRA set a target price of $87.0 on 11/05/2024

