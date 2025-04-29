AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $AIG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP ($AIG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $6,593,100,361 and earnings of $1.02 per share.
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP Insider Trading Activity
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP insiders have traded $AIG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOHN G RICE purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $770,000
- JOHN C INGLIS has made 3 purchases buying 680 shares for an estimated $51,580 and 0 sales.
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 448 institutional investors add shares of AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 531 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 4,555,569 shares (-34.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $331,645,423
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,360,508 shares (-26.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $171,844,982
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 1,901,998 shares (+20.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $165,359,706
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,858,862 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $135,325,153
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 1,803,994 shares (-10.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $131,330,763
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,791,964 shares (+7.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $130,454,979
- NORGES BANK removed 1,622,577 shares (-14.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,123,605
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AIG stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 03/13.
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AIG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/02/2025
- HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AIG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AIG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $93.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $98.0 on 04/02/2025
- An analyst from HSBC set a target price of $93.0 on 03/05/2025
- Catherine Seifert from CFRA set a target price of $87.0 on 11/05/2024
