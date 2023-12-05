News & Insights

Markets
AIG

American International Group Closes $712 Mln Secondary Offering Of Corebridge Financial

December 05, 2023 — 10:48 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) Tuesday announced the closing of the secondary offering of Corebridge Financial, Inc. common stock.

As the selling stockholder, AIG sold 35 million existing shares of common stock, out of approximately 630 million total shares of common stock outstanding of Corebridge at a public offering price of $20.50 per share.

The proceeds of the offering were approximately $712 million and all of the net proceeds will go to AIG.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.