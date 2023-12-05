American International Group Closes $712 Mln Secondary Offering Of Corebridge Financial

(RTTNews) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) Tuesday announced the closing of the secondary offering of Corebridge Financial, Inc. common stock.

As the selling stockholder, AIG sold 35 million existing shares of common stock, out of approximately 630 million total shares of common stock outstanding of Corebridge at a public offering price of $20.50 per share.

The proceeds of the offering were approximately $712 million and all of the net proceeds will go to AIG.

