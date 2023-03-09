American International Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AIG

In trading on Thursday, shares of American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.67, changing hands as low as $56.65 per share. American International Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIG's low point in its 52 week range is $47.05 per share, with $65.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.01. The AIG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

