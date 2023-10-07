American International Group (BER:AINN) Price Target Increased by 5.64% to 69.59

The average one-year price target for American International Group (BER:AINN) has been revised to 69.59 / share. This is an increase of 5.64% from the prior estimate of 65.88 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 60.05 to a high of 81.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.88% from the latest reported closing price of 57.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1749 funds or institutions reporting positions in American International Group. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 3.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AINN is 0.41%, an increase of 6.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 781,218K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 39,008K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,559K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AINN by 8.53% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 27,637K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,886K shares, representing an increase of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AINN by 146.65% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 25,273K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,808K shares, representing a decrease of 25.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AINN by 515.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,563K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,817K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AINN by 4.25% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 22,548K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,822K shares, representing an increase of 29.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AINN by 60.33% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.