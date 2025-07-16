American International Group Appoints John Neal As President

(RTTNews) - American International Group, Inc. (AIG) announced Wednesday that John Neal will be joining AIG as President, effective December 1, 2025. He will also become a member of AIG's Executive Leadership team.

In this role, Neal will report to Chairman & CEO, Peter Zaffino and lead AIG's General Insurance organization, which includes the North America Commercial Insurance, International Commercial Insurance and Global Personal Insurance businesses.

Neal was formerly the CEO of Lloyd's of London, a leading insurance marketplace, serving in the role from October 2018 to January 2025. He is credited with leading its successful turnaround during that time.

Before Lloyd's, Neal was the Group CEO of QBE, where he held several senior leadership roles throughout his career, including Chief Underwriting Officer and Chief Operations Officer for the company's European operations.

