American International Group (AIG) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

American International Group (AIG) reported $6.84 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 3%. EPS of $1.81 for the same period compares to $1.16 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.82 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.58, the EPS surprise was +14.56%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

General Insurance - Combined ratio : 89.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 90.4%.

: 89.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 90.4%. General Insurance - Expense ratio : 31% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 30.8%.

: 31% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 30.8%. General Insurance - Loss ratio : 58.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 59.6%.

: 58.3% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 59.6%. General Insurance - International Commercial - Expense ratio : 30.8% compared to the 30.6% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 30.8% compared to the 30.6% average estimate based on three analysts. General Insurance - Acquisition ratio : 17.8% versus 18.5% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 17.8% versus 18.5% estimated by three analysts on average. General Insurance- Net premiums earned : $5.88 billion compared to the $5.96 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.

: $5.88 billion compared to the $5.96 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year. General Insurance- Net investment income : $871 million compared to the $784.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.8% year over year.

: $871 million compared to the $784.38 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.8% year over year. General Insurance- International Commercial- Net premiums earned : $2.12 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.14 billion.

: $2.12 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.14 billion. General Insurance- Global Personal- Net premiums earned : $1.62 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.61 billion.

: $1.62 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.61 billion. Other Operations- Net investment income and other : $92 million compared to the $88.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -34.8% year over year.

: $92 million compared to the $88.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -34.8% year over year. General Insurance- North America Commercial- Net premiums earned : $2.13 billion compared to the $2.22 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $2.13 billion compared to the $2.22 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Total net investment income: $1.47 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $946.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +48.1%.

Here is how American International Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of American International Group have returned -5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

