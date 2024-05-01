American International Group (AIG) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

American International Group (AIG) reported $12.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.8%. EPS of $1.77 for the same period compares to $1.63 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.66, the EPS surprise was +6.63%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American International Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Combined Ratio - Total General Insurance : 89.8% versus 90.7% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 89.8% versus 90.7% estimated by five analysts on average. Expense Ratio - Total General Insurance : 31.8% compared to the 32% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 31.8% compared to the 32% average estimate based on five analysts. Loss Ratio - Total General Insurance : 58% compared to the 58.7% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 58% compared to the 58.7% average estimate based on five analysts. Combined Ratio - International - Commercial Lines : 83.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 87.9%.

: 83.6% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 87.9%. Adjusted Revenue- Life and Retirement- Net investment income : $2.65 billion versus $2.64 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.2% change.

: $2.65 billion versus $2.64 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.2% change. General Insurance- Net premiums earned : $5.79 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.80 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.6%.

: $5.79 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.80 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.6%. Adjusted Revenue- Group Retirement : $689 million versus $693.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change.

: $689 million versus $693.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.9% change. Adjusted Revenue- Life Insurance : $1.21 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.8% year over year.

: $1.21 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.8% year over year. Adjusted Revenue- Institutional Markets : $2.33 billion versus $1.62 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.3% change.

: $2.33 billion versus $1.62 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +19.3% change. Adjusted Revenue- Life and Retirement- Premiums : $2.36 billion compared to the $1.73 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year.

: $2.36 billion compared to the $1.73 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.3% year over year. Adjusted Revenue- Life and Retirement- Policy fees : $714 million versus $722.40 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.

: $714 million versus $722.40 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change. Adjusted Revenue- Individual Retirement: $1.69 billion versus $1.69 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.6% change.

Shares of American International Group have returned -3.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

