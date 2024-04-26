American International Group (AIG) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, American International Group (AIG) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.68 per share, reflecting an increase of 3.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $12.04 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.7%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific American International Group metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Revenue- Life and Retirement- Net investment income' reaching $2.64 billion. The estimate points to a change of +15.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'General Insurance- Net premiums earned' will reach $5.80 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -7.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Revenue- Group Retirement' of $693.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Revenue- Life Insurance' at $1.28 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Revenue- Institutional Markets' to reach $1.62 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -17.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Combined Ratio - Total General Insurance' should come in at 90.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 91.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Expense Ratio - Total General Insurance' will reach 32.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 32% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Loss Ratio - Total General Insurance' should arrive at 58.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 59.9% in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Combined Ratio - International - Commercial Lines' will likely reach 87.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 91.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Combined Ratio - North America - Personal Insurance' will reach 100.7%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 107.9%.

Analysts expect 'Combined Ratio - International - Personal Insurance' to come in at 95.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 96.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Combined Ratio - North America - Commercial Lines' stands at 87.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 87.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of American International Group have demonstrated returns of -4.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AIG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

