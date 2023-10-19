American International Group (AIG) Could Be a Great Choice

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

American International Group in Focus

American International Group (AIG) is headquartered in New York, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of -1.01% since the start of the year. The insurer is paying out a dividend of $0.36 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 2.3% compared to the Insurance - Multi line industry's yield of 2.23% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.72%.

In terms of dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.44 is up 12.5% from last year. American International Group has increased its dividend 1 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 1.28%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, American International Group's payout ratio is 27%, which means it paid out 27% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for AIG for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $6.73 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 47.91%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, AIG presents a compelling investment opportunity; it's not only an attractive dividend play, but the stock also boasts a strong Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

