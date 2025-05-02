American International Gr Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

In the last three months, 15 analysts have published ratings on American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated American International Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $89.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $98.00 and a low estimate of $76.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $85.60, the current average has increased by 3.97%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of American International Gr among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $93.00 $92.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Overweight $92.00 $98.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Raises Buy $95.00 $90.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $81.00 $82.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $94.00 $98.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $91.00 $83.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $82.00 $76.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $98.00 $90.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $87.00 $79.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $98.00 $90.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $89.00 $81.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $83.00 $75.00 Brian Meredith UBS Lowers Buy $86.00 $88.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $90.00 $87.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $76.00 $75.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to American International Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to American International Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of American International Gr compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of American International Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of American International Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of American International Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on American International Gr analyst ratings.

Delving into American International Gr's Background

American International Group is one of the largest insurance and financial services firms in the world and has a global footprint. It operates through a wide range of subsidiaries that provide property, casualty, and life insurance. The company recently spun off its life insurance operations (Corebridge), but still retains a minority stake.

Unraveling the Financial Story of American International Gr

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: American International Gr displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.91%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: American International Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.51%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): American International Gr's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.54%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: American International Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AIG

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for AIG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.