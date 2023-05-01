American International (AIG) to Post Q1 Earnings: What to Expect

American International Group, Inc. AIG is set to report its first-quarter 2023 results on May 4, after the closing bell.

What Do the Estimates Say?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share of $1.43 has witnessed no upward estimate revision in the past 30 days against three movements in the opposite direction. The estimated figure, however, suggests an increase of 10% from the prior-year reported number. Our estimate of $1.36 per share indicates a 5% year-over-year increase.

American International beat the consensus estimate in three of the prior four quarters and missed once, with the average being 6.9%. This is depicted in the graph below:

American International Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

American International Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | American International Group, Inc. Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues of $11,350 million indicates a 3.3% increase from the year-ago reported figure while our estimate also suggests 3.3% growth.

Before we get into what to expect for the to-be-reported quarter in detail, it’s worth taking a look at AIG’s previous-quarter performance first.

Q4 Earnings Rewind

In the last reported quarter, the leading global insurance organization’s adjusted operating earnings of $1.36 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.3% due to solid North America Commercial Lines growth and improved underwriting income in General Insurance. However, the positives were partially offset by reduced alternative investment income, higher expenses and losses due to the winter storm.

Now let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the first-quarter earnings announcement.

Q1 Factors to Note

In the first quarter, improved retention, new business and continued growth in the insurance premium rate are likely to have boosted the performance of the General Insurance business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net premiums earned in General Insurance is pegged at $6,464.5 million, indicating a 3.3% increase from the year-ago period, whereas our estimate predicts a 6.1% jump.

Profits from General Insurance are likely to have increased due to strong North America operations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted pre-tax income of $1,346.8 million for the first quarter indicates an increase of 11.2% from the year-ago period, whereas our estimate predicts a 24.8% surge.

The effects of its transformative program, named AIG 200, are expected to have enabled the company to further curb costs and expenses in the first quarter. This is likely to have provided the bottom line some breathing room in the quarter under review. Our estimate for total expenses indicates around 21% year-over-year decline, which is likely to have positioned the company for year-over-year growth.

However, both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate for net investment income indicate a 5.8% decline from the year-ago period, despite a high interest environment. This is likely to have been caused by a reduction in alternative investment income.

Moreover, the consensus mark for adjusted pre-tax income for the overall Life and Retirement business is pegged at $694.9 million, signaling a decrease of 4% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate also suggests a significant drop in Life and Retirement profits, making an earnings beat uncertain in the first quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for American International this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of -5.50%. The Most Accurate Estimate is currently pegged at $1.35 per share, lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: American International currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

While an earnings beat looks uncertain for American International, here are some companies in the broader Finance space that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time around:

Unum Group UNM has an Earnings ESP of +0.30% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNM’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.65 per share, suggesting a 21.3% jump from the year-ago figure. Unum beat earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 32.3%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation ORCC has an Earnings ESP of +0.47% and is a Zacks #2 Ranked player.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Owl Rock Capital’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 43 cents per share, implying a 38.7% jump from the year-ago figure. ORCC beat earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 2.1%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR has an Earnings ESP of +3.37% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RenaissanceRe’s bottom line for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $7.34 per share, suggesting a 109.7% year-over-year increase. RNR beat earnings estimates in two of the past four quarters and missed on the other two occasions.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Unum Group (UNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.