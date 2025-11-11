American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (AII) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $13.16 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $4.51 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $13.98 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 33.3% to $62.02 million from $46.54 million last year.

American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

