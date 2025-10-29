American Integrity Insurance Group (AII) Price Target Increased by 11.96% to 26.26

The average one-year price target for American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII) has been revised to $26.26 / share. This is an increase of 11.96% from the prior estimate of $23.46 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.59% from the latest reported closing price of $23.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Integrity Insurance Group. This is an increase of 89 owner(s) or 2,966.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AII is 0.22%, an increase of 14.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6,545.56% to 9,589K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 874K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 566K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company.

Point72 Asset Management holds 441K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company.

Freestone Grove Partners holds 438K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company.

Mink Brook Asset Management holds 427K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.