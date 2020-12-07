American Industrial Partners To Commence Tender Offer To Acquire SEACOR - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - SEACOR Holdings Inc. (CKH) has entered a definitive agreement with an affiliate of American Industrial Partners, to take the company private. The all-cash deal is valued at approximately $1 billion, including net debt. AIP will begin a tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of SEACOR for $41.50 per share in cash. The agreement was approved by SEACOR's board and recommend that SEACOR stockholders tender their shares in the offer.

Following the closing of the deal, Charles Fabrikant will step down from his executive positions and Eric Fabrikant, SEACOR's current Chief Operating Officer, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer.

