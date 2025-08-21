American Industrial Partners To Buy International Paper's Global Cellulose Fibers Business

(RTTNews) - American Industrial Partners, a private equity firm, said on Thursday that its affiliate has signed a deal to acquire Global Cellulose Fibers, or GCF, a division of International Paper (IP).

The transaction is expected to be closed in the final quarter of 2025.

GCF is a producer of high-quality absorbent fluff pulp for a wide range of personal care applications, including feminine care, incontinence, infant diapers, and other products.

With around 3,300 staff members, GCF has manufacturing sites across the U.S., Canada, and Poland. For 2024, GCF had posted revenue of approximately $2.5 billion.

