American Industrial Partners Announces Best And Final Offer For SEACOR

(RTTNews) - American Industrial Partners announced that it has extended until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 12, 2021 the expiration time for its previously announced cash tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of common stock of SEACOR Holdings Inc. (CKH) at a price of $41.50 per share.

American Industrial Partners noted that the tender offer, which was previously scheduled to expire on March 5, 2021, was extended to allow additional time to meet the minimum tender condition that shares actually delivered represent at least 66 2/3% of all outstanding Shares.

American Industrial Partners said that $41.50 is its best and final offer and it believes that there is significant downside to shareholders if the transaction does not close on these terms.

American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, the depository for the tender offer, has indicated that, as of the prior expiration time, a total of approximately 923,839 Shares, representing about 4.42% of the outstanding Shares, had been validly tendered.

