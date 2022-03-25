American Households Spend $2,900 Per Year on Entertainment. 5 Ways to Have Fun Without Breaking the Bank

The average U.S. household spends $243 monthly on entertainment costs, totaling just over $2,900 per year. How does your entertainment spending compare? We have some tips that may help you spend less -- and you won't have to skip out on having fun.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics conducts its Consumer Expenditure Survey to see where Americans spend their money. The most recent survey found the average American household spends $243 monthly or $2,912 annually on entertainment costs.

We took a closer look at the average monthly expenses that Americans pay. It turns out that entertainment costs account for 4.7% of the average household monthly budget. This cost isn't as high as other household expenditures, like the monthly $412 (or $4,942 per year) that the average household spends on groceries. But it's still an expense that adds up. Are you overpaying for entertainment? There may be ways to reduce your spending to put more money towards other financial goals.

If you're trying to spend less money, you don't have to sacrifice having fun. These five tips may make your entertainment expenses more affordable.

1. See a matinee show

Whether you're a big movie watcher or like seeing live performances, you may be able to save money the next time you head to the theater. You can get cheaper admission tickets by attending a matinee performance.

2. Attend free community events

Before spending money on paid events, check to see if any upcoming free community events are happening. Holiday parades, nature walks, and family-friendly festivals are some examples of free activities that may be going on in your community.

3. Make your own fun

If you get creative, there are ways to enjoy low-cost or free entertainment at home. Consider hosting a weekly movie night or a monthly board game night at your house. Another option is to gather your neighbors and have a block party when the weather is nice. There are plenty of affordable ways to spend time with others.

4. Use deal apps to save money

Deal apps and coupon apps like Groupon can help you spend less money on food, drinks, and activities. You may be able to score discounted deals on things like cooking classes, art programs, event tickets, and local recreational events.

5. Cancel forgotten streaming service subscriptions

Most households pay for at least one streaming service that promises hours of movies and TV shows. However, you may be paying for streaming services you don't use anymore. Take note of all of the streaming subscriptions you pay for and cancel the ones you don't get much use out of.

The average household may spend over $2,900 on yearly entertainment costs, but that doesn't mean you have to spend that much. By making a few changes, you may be able to spend less money on activities, outings, and entertainment while still having fun.

If you're looking for other ways to improve your financial situation, check out our personal finance resources.

