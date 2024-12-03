American Honda reports sales up 14.5% to 121,419 units in November

American Honda (HMC) reports sales totaled 121,419 units in November, up 14.5%, driven by “strong sales of light truck and electrified models for both the Honda and Acura brands.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HMC:
- SoundHound (SOUN) Experiences Explosive Growth by Harnessing Voice-Based AI
- Tariffs could push auto prices out of U.S. consumers’ reach, says Morgan Stanley
- Automakers slide after Trump threatens 25% tariff on Mexico, Canada
- California to restart ZEV rebate if federal credit eliminated, may exclude Tesla
- Trump Weekly: Trump looks to drop EV tax credit, fuel-efficiency requirements
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.