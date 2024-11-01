American Honda reports October sales up 2.1% to 110,346 units

American Honda (HMC) said it sales totaled 110,346 units in October, up 2.1% from last year, “despite supply issues that limited availability of key models.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on HMC:
- Honda Completes Significant Share Buyback Program
- Honda recalls 720,000 vehicles in U.S. over faulty pump
- Honda recalls 780 vehicles in North America over faulty fuel pump, Reuters says
- GE Aerospace, GM report quarterly earnings beats: Morning Buzz
- Honda rethinking EV roadmap amid slowing demand, DigiTimes reports
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.