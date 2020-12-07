American Honda Recalls Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles

(RTTNews) - American Honda Motor Co., Inc., a unit of Japanese automaker Honda Motor Company, Ltd., has recalled recreational off-highway vehicles citing crash and injury risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.

The recall involves about 118,600 units of Honda Pioneer 700 & 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles or ROVs with Electric Power Steering or EPS.

The company has called back Model Year 2017-2019 & certain 2020 Honda Pioneer 700 and 2016-2019 & certain 2020 Pioneer 1000 Side-by-Side vehicles equipped with EPS.

The recalled vehicles were sold in various colors including Red, blue, green, gray and yellow. The model name Pioneer 700 or Pioneer 1000 is printed on a label located on both sides of the vehicle.

The vehicles, manufactured in United States, were sold at authorized Honda Powersports dealers across the nation from August 2015 through March 2020 for between $10,000 and $21,000.

According to the agency, the ROV can lose steering control, posing crash and injury hazards.

The recall was initiated after the Torrance, California-based company received 8 reports of the ROV's having either play in the steering or losing control of steering. However, no injuries or accidents have been reported to date.

Consumers are urged to contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free inspection and repair, if necessary.

In similar incidents involving recreational off-highway vehicles, Polaris Inc. in late November called back about 18,400 units of RZR vehicles for clutch failure that could pose injury risk.

In July, Polaris called back about 13,200 units of Ranger Off-Road Vehicles and PRO XD and Bobcat Utility Vehicles for crash hazard. Earlier, in mid-April, the company had recalled about 80,000 units of off-road vehicles for clutch issues.

