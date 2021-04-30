American Honda Recalls Off-Road Motorcycles

(RTTNews) - American Honda Motor Co. Inc. is recalling certain Off-Road Motorcycles citing crash and injury risks, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall involves about 536 units of 2021 model year CRF450R Off-Road Motorcycles.

The motorcycles were sold in red, with the model name CRF450R printed on a label located on both sides of the motorcycle. Honda is printed on the front and both sides of the motorcycle.

The recall includes motorcycles with the last six digits of the VIN number between 400223 and 401056.

They were manufactured in Japan and sold at authorized Honda Powersports dealers across the United States from August 2020 through March 2021 for about $9,600.

According to the agency, the motorcycle's drive chain can break while in use, causing the vehicle to suddenly lose its drive force, posing crash and injury hazards to the rider.

The recall was initiated after the company received two reports of the off-road motorcycle's drive chain breaking. However, no injuries have been reported to date.

Consumers are asked to contact an authorized Honda Powersports dealer to schedule an appointment for a free repair.

In recent vehicle recalls, Kawasaki Motors Corp. U.S.A. last week recalled certain all-terrain as well as recreational off-highway utility vehicles citing fire risks. Brompton Bicycle Inc. recently called back electric folding bicycles due to fall and injury hazards.

