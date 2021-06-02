American Honda May Sales Up 46.2%

(RTTNews) - American Honda reported that its total sales for the month of May 2021 increased 46.2 percent to 176,815 units from 120,977 units last year. It set all-time monthly sales record in May, the company said in a statement.

Total car sales for the month was 70,548 units, up 37.9 percent from 51,169 units in the prior year.

Total Truck sales rose 52.2 percent year-over-year to 106,267 units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.