Markets
HMC

American Honda May Sales Up 46.2%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - American Honda reported that its total sales for the month of May 2021 increased 46.2 percent to 176,815 units from 120,977 units last year. It set all-time monthly sales record in May, the company said in a statement.

Total car sales for the month was 70,548 units, up 37.9 percent from 51,169 units in the prior year.

Total Truck sales rose 52.2 percent year-over-year to 106,267 units.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HMC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular