American Homes 4 Rent's SERIES H PREFERRED SHARES Crosses Above 7% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of American Homes 4 Rent's 6.25% SERIES H CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SHARES (Symbol: AMH.PRH) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5625), with shares changing hands as low as $21.86 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.30% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AMH.PRH was trading at a 10.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.52% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for AMH.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on American Homes 4 Rent's 6.25% SERIES H CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SHARES :
In Tuesday trading, American Homes 4 Rent's 6.25% SERIES H CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SHARES (Symbol: AMH.PRH) is currently off about 2.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AMH) are down about 0.8%.
