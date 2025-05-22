American Homes 4 Rent's SERIES H PREFERRED Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of American Homes 4 Rent's 6.25% SERIES H CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SHARES (Symbol: AMH.PRH) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5625), with shares changing hands as low as $23.85 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.09% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, AMH.PRH was trading at a 3.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.69% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of AMH.PRH shares, versus AMH:

Below is a dividend history chart for AMH.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on American Homes 4 Rent's 6.25% SERIES H CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SHARES :

In Thursday trading, American Homes 4 Rent's 6.25% SERIES H CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SHARES (Symbol: AMH.PRH) is currently up about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AMH) are off about 0.6%.

