American Homes 4 Rent's SERIES H PREFERRED Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of American Homes 4 Rent's 6.25% SERIES H CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SHARES (Symbol: AMH.PRH) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5625), with shares changing hands as low as $26.01 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.40% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AMH.PRH was trading at a 5.52% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 0.59% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for AMH.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on American Homes 4 Rent's 6.25% SERIES H CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SHARES :

In Friday trading, American Homes 4 Rent's 6.25% SERIES H CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SHARES (Symbol: AMH.PRH) is currently down about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AMH) are off about 1.1%.

