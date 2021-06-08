American Homes 4 Rent's SERIES G PREFERRED SHARES Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of American Homes 4 Rent's 5.875% SERIES G CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SHARES (Symbol: AMH.PRG) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4688), with shares changing hands as low as $26.64 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.32% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, AMH.PRG was trading at a 7.08% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 5.53% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of AMH.PRG shares, versus AMH:

Below is a dividend history chart for AMH.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on American Homes 4 Rent's 5.875% SERIES G CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SHARES :

In Tuesday trading, American Homes 4 Rent's 5.875% SERIES G CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SHARES (Symbol: AMH.PRG) is currently down about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AMH) are down about 0.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.