American Homes 4 Rent's SERIES G PREFERRED Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of AMH.PRG shares, versus AMH:
Below is a dividend history chart for AMH.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on American Homes 4 Rent's 5.875% SERIES G CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SHARES :
In Wednesday trading, American Homes 4 Rent's 5.875% SERIES G CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PERPETUAL PREFERRED SHARES (Symbol: AMH.PRG) is currently down about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AMH) are up about 0.6%.
Also see: XLG Dividend History
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LG
BTCS Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.